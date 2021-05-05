Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $75.00. The company traded as high as $83.97 and last traded at $83.97, with a volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other news, CFO William George III sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $1,425,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,247.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.82 per share, for a total transaction of $129,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 276,288 shares in the company, valued at $17,908,988.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,137 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,911 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth $26,909,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,529,000 after purchasing an additional 41,734 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $669.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.75 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile (NYSE:FIX)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

