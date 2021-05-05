Comparing BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) & Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) and BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get Radware alerts:

Radware has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BSQUARE has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Radware and BSQUARE’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radware $252.07 million 5.04 $22.57 million $0.57 48.05 BSQUARE $59.28 million 0.54 -$9.18 million N/A N/A

Radware has higher revenue and earnings than BSQUARE.

Profitability

This table compares Radware and BSQUARE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radware 5.70% 4.87% 3.12% BSQUARE -5.92% -25.77% -10.33%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.5% of Radware shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.7% of BSQUARE shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of Radware shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of BSQUARE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Radware and BSQUARE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Radware 0 3 2 0 2.40 BSQUARE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Radware currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.53%. Given Radware’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Radware is more favorable than BSQUARE.

Summary

Radware beats BSQUARE on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application. It also provides Alteon D Line, an application delivery controller/load balancer for Web, cloud, and mobile based applications; and LinkProof NG, a multi-homing and enterprise gateway solution for connectivity of enterprise and cloud-based applications. In addition, the company offers Security Updates Subscription, which provides security updates to protect customers against the latest threats; ERT Active Attackers Feed that provides customers with information pertaining to attack sources recently involved in DDoS attacks; Alteon Global Elastic License that captures application lifecycle for large ADC deployments; APSolute Vision, a management and monitoring tool for company's application delivery and cyber security solutions; and MSSP Portal, a DDoS detection and mitigation service portal. Further, it provides Cloud DDoS Protection Service, which offers a range of enterprise-grade DDoS protection services in the cloud, as well as technical support, professional, managed, and training and certification services to its customers. The company sells its products primarily to independent distributors, including value added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Radware Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company designs, configures, and deploys technologies to solve problems of manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems that are cloud-enabled, contribute critical data, and facilitate distributed control and decision making. The company also resells Windows IoT, Windows Embedded, and Windows Server IoT software, as well as system utility software for Adobe and McAfee; and provides license compliance services, technical support, and manufacturing support. In addition, it provides operating system configuration, fleet transition, 24/7 IoT operations, data engineering, and software utilities and professional services. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, silicon vendors, and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.