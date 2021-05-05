Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $29.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS DIVERSIFIED was formed to acquire and manage a group of middle market businesses that are headquartered in North America. CODI provides public investors with an opportunity to participate in the ownership and growth of companies which have historically been owned by private equity firms, wealthy individuals or families. CODI’s disciplined approach to its target market provides opportunities to methodically purchase attractive businesses at values that are accretive to its shareholders. For sellers of businesses, CODI’s unique structure allows CODI to acquire businesses efficiently with no financing contingencies and, following acquisition, to provide its companies with substantial access to growth capital. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Compass Diversified from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

CODI stock opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.51. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $14.58 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $474.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.45 million. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

In other Compass Diversified news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 21,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $529,422.88. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.61 per share, with a total value of $94,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,400 shares in the company, valued at $458,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,685 shares of company stock worth $1,219,324. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

