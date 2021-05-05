Compound (COMP) Trading 20.2% Higher Over Last Week

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. Over the last week, Compound has traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar. Compound has a market cap of $3.92 billion and $318.07 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for about $771.80 or 0.01350994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,075,624 coins. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

