Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Receives $18.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Compugen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Compugen by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Compugen by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Compugen by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Compugen by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Compugen stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $8.15. 33,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,377. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.53. Compugen has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The company has a market cap of $557.62 million, a PE ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 2.52.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Compugen will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

