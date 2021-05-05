Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Short Interest Update

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the March 31st total of 12,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 678,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CHCI stock opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Comstock Holding Companies by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter. 3.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages properties in the greater Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment provides management services to a range of real estate owners and businesses that include various commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented developments.

