CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CONSOL Energy Inc. is a producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. It owns and operates productive longwall mining operations primarily in the Northern Appalachian Basin. CONSOL Energy Inc. is based in CANONSBURG, Pa. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

NYSE:CEIX opened at $10.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $363.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.12 and a beta of 2.94. CONSOL Energy has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.02.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($1.82). The firm had revenue of $324.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.20 million. CONSOL Energy had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,791,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,491,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,385,000 after purchasing an additional 621,038 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $460,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

