Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock Holdings Decreased by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 24.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $78.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.82. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $83.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

ED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.33.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

