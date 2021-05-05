Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Position Increased by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.2% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.4% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 99,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 30.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.1% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 114,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 51.5% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.90.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $240.63. 5,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.00 and its 200 day moving average is $217.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $151.53 and a one year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.20%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total value of $1,576,462.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,696.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

