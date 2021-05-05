Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Barclays

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CLR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Continental Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.35.

Shares of CLR opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 3.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average of $20.75. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $32.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 200.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 277.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 403.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

