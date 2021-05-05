Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Trading 6.4% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) shares shot up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $30.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Continental Resources traded as high as $29.74 and last traded at $29.73. 5,859 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,530,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.93.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CLR. Citigroup lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.35.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 56.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 81,272 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 29,370 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 6,627 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 403.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day moving average is $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.57 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

