Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Invests $443,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $3.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.50. The stock had a trading volume of 81,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,854. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $237.78. The company has a market capitalization of $128.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.79 and its 200 day moving average is $197.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.37.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

