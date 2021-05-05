Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $399,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,574. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $105.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.22.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

