Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Sells 650 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC cut its stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CGC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.91.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.61. The company had a trading volume of 87,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,880,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day moving average is $30.78.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.94 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

