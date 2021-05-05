Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,595 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

CPRT stock opened at $123.51 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.69 and a 52 week high of $130.96. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.64 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

