Coral Products plc (LON:CRU) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.50 Per Share

Coral Products plc (LON:CRU) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Coral Products’s previous dividend of $0.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of CRU traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 14 ($0.18). 1,754,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,702. Coral Products has a 1-year low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 15.50 ($0.20). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.60. The company has a market capitalization of £11.79 million and a PE ratio of -37.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9.37.

Coral Products Company Profile

Coral Products plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection, extruded, and blow molded products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers lotion pumps, trigger sprays, aerosol caps, food containers, and nozzles, as well as thermoplastic extrusion and molding solutions, and injection molded parts for the automotive industry.

