CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corepoint Lodging Inc is a real-estate investment trust. It focused on select-service midscale and upper-midscale lodging. The company owns a diverse portfolio of hotels. Corepoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, United States. “

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPLG opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.94. CorePoint Lodging has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $10.58.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.65). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 58.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.67%. Equities research analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Further Reading: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CorePoint Lodging (CPLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.