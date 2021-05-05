CorionX (CORX) Market Cap Hits $679,076.45

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One CorionX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. CorionX has a total market capitalization of $679,076.45 and approximately $639,950.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CorionX has traded down 17.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00083716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00019016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00066709 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $473.04 or 0.00829752 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00101455 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,344.71 or 0.09375078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

CorionX Coin Profile

CorionX (CRYPTO:CORX) is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,130,483 coins. CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CorionX is corion.io/corionx.

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

CorionX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CorionX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CorionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

