Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) VP Sells $866,013.93 in Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) VP John Z. Zhang sold 19,413 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $866,013.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,112.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Corning stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,827,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,729,473. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $18.82 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 6,540.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.