Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.20

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 2107 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Corporación América Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Corporación América Airports alerts:

The company has a market cap of $966.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 3.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.43. Corporación América Airports had a negative return on equity of 18.91% and a negative net margin of 29.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAAP. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 12,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile (NYSE:CAAP)

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación América Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación América Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.