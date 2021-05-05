Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.850-1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.60 billion-$14.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.67 billion.Corteva also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.85-1.95 EPS.

Shares of CTVA opened at $49.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 60.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.54 and its 200 day moving average is $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTVA. Barclays boosted their target price on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.76.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

