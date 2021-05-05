Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded down $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.05. The company had a trading volume of 225,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,056. Corteva has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.76.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

