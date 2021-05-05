Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Shares of CTVA traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.65. 225,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,289,056. The firm has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.89. Corteva has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.76.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

What are catch-up contributions?

