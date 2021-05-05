Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.42

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.42 and last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 36089 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average is $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.81 and a beta of 1.85.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $119.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.87 million. Costamare had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Costamare Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Costamare’s payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMRE. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costamare by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 584,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 272,091 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Costamare in the fourth quarter worth $1,366,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 841,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after buying an additional 157,222 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costamare in the fourth quarter worth $949,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costamare in the fourth quarter worth $876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Company Profile (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it had a fleet of 77 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 555,810 twenty foot equivalent units, including 1 vessel under construction and 4 second hand vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

