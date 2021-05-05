Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,839 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $8,400,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 88.3% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 268,768 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $95,259,000 after purchasing an additional 26,333 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,416 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.42.

COST stock opened at $375.29 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $293.84 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.95. The firm has a market cap of $166.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

