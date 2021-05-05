Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coursera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of COUR opened at $45.65 on Monday. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53.

In other news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coursera stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

