Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 1,284.7% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $1,609,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,143,845.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $36.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $22.99 and a one year high of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.18%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

