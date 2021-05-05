Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays started coverage on Covetrus in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET opened at $30.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.74. Covetrus has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $40.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -54.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Covetrus’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Covetrus will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dustin Finer sold 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $195,198.60. Also, insider Michael Ellis sold 15,598 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $464,352.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,534.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,756 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Covetrus during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Scott Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Covetrus in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Covetrus in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

