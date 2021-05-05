Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,396 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Cowen worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cowen during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cowen during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Cowen during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cowen during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cowen during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cowen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN opened at $39.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cowen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $43.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.84. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.01. Cowen had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point raised shares of Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

In related news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $559,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 226,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,049,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.