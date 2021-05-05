Cowen Raises Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $68.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price raised by Cowen from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.66% from the stock’s previous close.

QSR has been the topic of several other reports. Northcoast Research started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.37.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

QSR stock opened at $69.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $48.09 and a 12-month high of $71.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.33.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Chan Shear sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $168,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,749,191.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Fernando Machado sold 121,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $7,749,114.61. Insiders have sold 417,750 shares of company stock valued at $25,726,778 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,862,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,397,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 442,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 161,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.