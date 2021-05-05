CRA International (CRAI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. CRA International had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $137.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. CRA International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CRA International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $82.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.56. CRA International has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $84.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.54 million, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. CRA International’s payout ratio is 34.55%.

CRAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on CRA International from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

