Craig Vosburg Sells 10,000 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $375.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.45. The company has a market cap of $373.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $263.96 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after acquiring an additional 29,608 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,523,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Mastercard by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.26.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.