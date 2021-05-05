Credit Suisse Group Increases Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $154.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $138.00 to $154.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.80.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $127.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.30. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $55.33 and a twelve month high of $130.02. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Oshkosh by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.