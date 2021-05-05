Credit Suisse Group Raises General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target to $182.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $154.00 to $182.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen raised their target price on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.81.

General Dynamics stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.20. 6,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $121.67 and a fifty-two week high of $192.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,843,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 777.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $239,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,944 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in General Dynamics by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,432,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,113,000 after acquiring an additional 966,598 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $468,576,000 after acquiring an additional 534,628 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in General Dynamics by 224,830.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,279,000 after acquiring an additional 445,165 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

