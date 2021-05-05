Credit Suisse Group Raises TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Price Target to $23.00

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 19.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TBI. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $28.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.20. TrueBlue has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.32. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $458.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TrueBlue will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $315,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,249.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $72,973.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,558 shares of company stock worth $1,931,397. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in TrueBlue by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TrueBlue by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in TrueBlue by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in TrueBlue by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in TrueBlue by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

