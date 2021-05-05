Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Swedish Match AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Swedish Match AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) stock opened at $40.33 on Tuesday. Swedish Match AB has a 1 year low of $30.85 and a 1 year high of $43.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.04.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 72.37% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $480.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Swedish Match AB will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.9036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 2.33%. Swedish Match AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.24%.

Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

