Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Swedish Match AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) stock opened at $40.33 on Tuesday. Swedish Match AB has a 1 year low of $30.85 and a 1 year high of $43.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.04.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $480.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.63 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 72.37% and a net margin of 26.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Swedish Match AB will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.9036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. Swedish Match AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 52.24%.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

