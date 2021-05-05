Credit Suisse Group Trims Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Target Price to $259.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $265.00 to $259.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a sell rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $255.62.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $247.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.16. The company has a market cap of $142.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

