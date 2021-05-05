Crestone Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Crestone Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 428 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,332,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,306.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,191.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,922.44. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,323.30 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,473.33.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

