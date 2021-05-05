CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($1.52) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.52) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.45). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.28) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CRSP. JMP Securities assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.82.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $115.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.77. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $50.63 and a 52 week high of $220.20.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,215,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,988,000 after buying an additional 227,927 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,684,000 after buying an additional 143,504 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,836,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,456,000 after purchasing an additional 139,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hitchwood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,483,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

