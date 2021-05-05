Critical Analysis: Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) and The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) and Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for The Bank of Nova Scotia and Chemung Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bank of Nova Scotia 2 1 6 0 2.44 Chemung Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus price target of $76.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.35%. Chemung Financial has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.51%. Given The Bank of Nova Scotia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe The Bank of Nova Scotia is more favorable than Chemung Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.9% of The Bank of Nova Scotia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.6% of Chemung Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of Chemung Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Bank of Nova Scotia and Chemung Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of Nova Scotia $32.52 billion 2.38 $5.04 billion $3.99 15.96 Chemung Financial $87.00 million 2.29 $15.61 million $3.20 13.37

The Bank of Nova Scotia has higher revenue and earnings than Chemung Financial. Chemung Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Bank of Nova Scotia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares The Bank of Nova Scotia and Chemung Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of Nova Scotia 15.57% 10.47% 0.59% Chemung Financial 21.06% 9.54% 0.93%

Dividends

The Bank of Nova Scotia pays an annual dividend of $2.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Chemung Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. The Bank of Nova Scotia pays out 70.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chemung Financial pays out 32.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The Bank of Nova Scotia has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Chemung Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

The Bank of Nova Scotia has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chemung Financial has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Bank of Nova Scotia beats Chemung Financial on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and insurance to individuals; and business banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to small businesses and commercial customers, including automotive financing solutions to dealers and their customers. It also provides wealth management advice and solutions, including online brokerage, mobile investment, full-service brokerage, trust, private banking, and private investment counsel services; and retail mutual funds, exchange traded funds, liquid alternative funds, and institutional funds. In addition, the company offers international banking services for retail, corporate, and commercial customers; and lending and transaction, investment banking advisory, and capital markets access services to corporate customers. Further, it provides Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. The company operates a network of 952 branches and approximately 3,540 automated banking machines in Canada; and approximately 1,400 branches, 5,200 ATMs, and 22 contact centers internationally. The Bank of Nova Scotia was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts. It also offers commercial and agricultural loans comprising loans to small to mid-sized businesses; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit and home equity loans; and letters of credit, wealth management, employee benefit plans, mutual fund, annuities, brokerage and services. In addition, the company provides guardian, custodian, and trustee services, as well as acts as an agent for pension, profit-sharing, and other employee benefit trusts; and various investment, pension, estate planning, and employee benefit administrative services. Further, it provides securities and insurance, tax preparation, and interest rate swap services. As of February 18, 2021, the company operated through 30 branch offices located in 12 counties in New York and Bradford County in Pennsylvania. Chemung Financial Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Elmira, New York.

