Critical Review: MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) & PPJ Healthcare Enterprises (OTCMKTS:PPJE)

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises (OTCMKTS:PPJE) and MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MOGU has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PPJ Healthcare Enterprises and MOGU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPJ Healthcare Enterprises N/A N/A N/A MOGU -309.58% -11.00% -8.82%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PPJ Healthcare Enterprises and MOGU’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPJ Healthcare Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MOGU $117.97 million 1.27 -$314.04 million N/A N/A

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MOGU.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.9% of MOGU shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PPJ Healthcare Enterprises and MOGU, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PPJ Healthcare Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A MOGU 0 0 1 0 3.00

MOGU has a consensus target price of $2.80, suggesting a potential upside of 80.65%. Given MOGU’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MOGU is more favorable than PPJ Healthcare Enterprises.

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises Company Profile

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides automated healthcare reimbursement cycle, online health information digital-systems, and practice information management digital-system software to health care providers and general businesses worldwide. The company offers the Automated Biller, a medical billing system that allows physicians to bill their medical insurance claims at the point of service without data entry, coding, or billing personnel. It also provides billing, specialty medical billing, collection, and workers comp lien collection services for health care providers in the areas of pain management, anesthesia and surgery centers practices, and various specialties of medicine. The company was formerly known as PPJ Enterprise and changed its name to PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. in October 2014. PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

MOGU Company Profile

MOGU Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products provided by third party merchants, including beauty products and accessories. It also provides online marketing, commission, financing, and other services to merchants and users. The company offers its products through mobile apps, including flagship Mogujie app, mini-programs on Weixin, Weixin pay and QQ Wallet entryways, and Mogujie.com and Meilishuo.com websites to users. The company was formerly known as Meili Inc. and changed its name to MOGU Inc. in November 2018. MOGU Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

