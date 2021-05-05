CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Short Interest Update

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the March 31st total of 27,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 73,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAPL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,375. CrossAmerica Partners has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $771.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.73.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.91 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 411.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAPL. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $3,414,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the first quarter worth $608,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 150,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 39.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 13,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.