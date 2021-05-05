Crypto.com Coin Market Cap Reaches $4.60 Billion (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 5th. Crypto.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.60 billion and $152.41 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00083716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00019016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00066709 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $473.04 or 0.00829752 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00101455 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,344.71 or 0.09375078 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00043547 BTC.

About Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com. The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

