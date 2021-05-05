Cryptonovae Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges (YAE)

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Cryptonovae coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptonovae has a total market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $356,527.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00068949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.59 or 0.00265098 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $658.15 or 0.01158610 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00031836 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.56 or 0.00733307 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,721.23 or 0.99852188 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Cryptonovae Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,527,350 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae.

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

