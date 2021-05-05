Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,866,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,286 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,003,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,457,000 after acquiring an additional 94,485 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 868,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,318,000 after acquiring an additional 19,681 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 285,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,925,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the period.

IGOV opened at $52.84 on Wednesday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.48 and a 1-year high of $55.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.21.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

