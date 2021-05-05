Csenge Advisory Group Decreases Stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,675,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,070,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter.

IGV stock opened at $347.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $354.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.26. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

