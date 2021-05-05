Csenge Advisory Group Sells 42 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Alphabet by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,270,000 after purchasing an additional 427,842 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,473.33.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,306.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,191.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,922.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,323.30 and a 52 week high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

