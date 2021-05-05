Csenge Advisory Group Trims Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,055 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Adobe were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,836 shares of company stock worth $7,093,673. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

ADBE opened at $490.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $234.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $348.01 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $489.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $479.62.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

