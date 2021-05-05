CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Short Interest Update

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,170,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the March 31st total of 7,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other CSX news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $593,130.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $1,771,973.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,408,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,001,520 shares of company stock worth $201,920,643. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,483,000 after buying an additional 25,503 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in CSX by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 236,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in CSX in the first quarter worth approximately $18,513,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth about $11,570,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX stock opened at $101.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $103.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Argus boosted their price target on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

